Breathe season 2: Amit Sadh opens up about his character, says 'I’ve lived with Kabir for 6 years, it did not leave me until...' 

The much-awaited Amazon Original starring Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh in the lead roles released on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 03:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The second season of the Amazon original series Breathe: Into the Shadows released Friday on Prime Video, and has been receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. The psychological crime thriller returned after two years with Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur reprising their roles, while Naveen Kasturia is the new addition in season 2.
 
Amidst the cast, Amit Sadh remains a veteran as he has played the role of Kabir Sawant since the inception of Breathe series. The actor unveiled his special connection with the character that he has been a part of his life since the last 6 years. Amit Sadh said, “I think I’ve somewhat lived with Kabir so I didn't need to revisit the series before starting the shoot again. But I did live with Kabir for a long time, for 6 years. It did not leave me, until I think this season ended.” He continued “We filmed the three seasons of Breathe at different stages of my life and to be honest I didn't even know that there will be season 2 of the series when we were filming season 1, and that it will reach at this stage where it is right now.”

Amit further added “I want to thank Mayank for giving me this character and allowing me to shine. A lot of times you don’t get the freedom as an actor in the films or work that you do, but I think Mayank has given me so much freedom that the fear and hesitation from within is all gone, and because of that I think I'm able to be a good Kabir.” 

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has also co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande. The much-awaited Amazon Original exclusively released on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.

