Breathe season 2: Naveen Kasturia talks about his co-star Abhishek Bachchan, says 'I was very nervous as to how we will...'

New Delhi: Actor Naveen Kasturia recently discussed his experience working with Abhishek Bachchan on the psychological crime thriller Breathe: Into the Shadows. Season 2.

Naveen revealed that Abhishek has a different personality both on and off screen. He said, “When I met Abhishek on the first day of my shoot, I realized he’s completely different on-screen and off-screen. I was very nervous as to how we will pull off things smoothly because off-camera he is very easy-going, he is having fun, chilling around, but when the camera is turned on, he becomes a different personality”. Naveen shared.

He further added, “I had only seen Abhishek as J and Avinash on-screen, but we were performing together for the first time, so I was stunned. But gradually I understood him better, and got to know that as an actor, he has an on and off button.”

Explaining his different on-screen and off-screen personas, Abhishek Bachchan said, “Maybe that is because I've been in the character for Season 1, so now there's a bit more comfort in dealing with both the characters. However, I believe work should be done in a fun-filled manner. The work is intense, so the atmosphere should be light, otherwise, it will take a toll on everyone.”

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma, who has also co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande.

The psychological crime thriller features Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles. The much-awaited Amazon Original will exclusively release on Prime Video on the 9th of November in India and 240 countries worldwide.