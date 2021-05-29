हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

Broken But Beautiful season 3: Sidharth Shukla opens up on similarities between reel character and real-life!

The ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ actor will play the character of Agastya Rao, an angry young man, who is also an aspiring director in a theatre.

Broken But Beautiful season 3: Sidharth Shukla opens up on similarities between reel character and real-life!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Sidharth Shukla's digital debut alongside Sonia Rathee in ALTBalaji’s web series ‘Broken But Beautiful season 3’ is making all the noise. #SidharthShukla is trending on Twitter and his fans can’t keep calm. It is the third installment of the popular franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor. 

While his fans are already drooling over his reel life character, the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner has finally spilled the beans on his real-life love affairs while talking to a leading daily.

 In his recent interview with Spotboye.com, Sidharth Shukla shared the similarities between him and his character (Agastya Rao), and how he deals with heartbreaks in real life. 

He shared, “Well, I have experienced this emotion a few times in my life. I have learnt from it and if I have made the mistake then I make sure that I don't make that mistake again. And if it's because of somebody else and I feel that I gave in too much then I realise what are alarming bells and I just step back then.”

Talking about the similarities between the two, Sid said, “To an extent, a lot of situations Agastya has gone through in his life are quite similar to what has happened with Sidharth also. So, I could relate to it.”

On a related note, the ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ actor will play the character of Agastya Rao, an angry young man, who is also an aspiring director in a theatre. He falls in love with a rich and privileged girl Rumi Desai played by Sonia Rathee, his muse.

 The web series is a complete roller coaster ride full of drama, love, hatred, jealousy, revenge, and obsession. Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the web series also features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in pivotal roles. 

‘Broken But Beautiful season 3’ will start streaming on ALTBalaji from May 29, 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth ShuklaALTBalajiBroken But Beautiful season 3Ekta KapoorPriyanka Ghose
Next
Story

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer November Story web series gets a thumbs up from fans!

Must Watch

PT19M14S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day