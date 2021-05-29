Broken But Beautiful season 3: Sidharth Shukla opens up on similarities between reel character and real-life!

New Delhi: Sidharth Shukla's digital debut alongside Sonia Rathee in ALTBalaji’s web series ‘Broken But Beautiful season 3’ is making all the noise. #SidharthShukla is trending on Twitter and his fans can’t keep calm. It is the third installment of the popular franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor.

While his fans are already drooling over his reel life character, the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner has finally spilled the beans on his real-life love affairs while talking to a leading daily.

In his recent interview with Spotboye.com, Sidharth Shukla shared the similarities between him and his character (Agastya Rao), and how he deals with heartbreaks in real life.

He shared, “Well, I have experienced this emotion a few times in my life. I have learnt from it and if I have made the mistake then I make sure that I don't make that mistake again. And if it's because of somebody else and I feel that I gave in too much then I realise what are alarming bells and I just step back then.”

Talking about the similarities between the two, Sid said, “To an extent, a lot of situations Agastya has gone through in his life are quite similar to what has happened with Sidharth also. So, I could relate to it.”

On a related note, the ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ actor will play the character of Agastya Rao, an angry young man, who is also an aspiring director in a theatre. He falls in love with a rich and privileged girl Rumi Desai played by Sonia Rathee, his muse.

The web series is a complete roller coaster ride full of drama, love, hatred, jealousy, revenge, and obsession. Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the web series also features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in pivotal roles.

‘Broken But Beautiful season 3’ will start streaming on ALTBalaji from May 29, 2021.