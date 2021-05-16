Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful love story with Sonia Rathee will make you fall in love with him - Watch trailer

New Delhi: After a long wait, ALTBalaji’s web series ‘Broken But Beautiful season 3’ trailer is finally out!

Broken But Beautiful season 3 trailer is already getting rave reviews by Sidharth Shukla fans and has already crossed over 3 lakh views on YouTube in mere 3 hours.

Sidharth Shuka is introduced as Agastya Rao, an angry young man who is also an aspiring director in a theatre. He falls in love with a rich and privileged girl Rumi Desai played by Sonia Rathee, his muse.

The trailer is a complete roller coaster ride full of drama, love, hatred, jealousy, revenge, and obsession. It is a perfect watch for all the millennials, who believe in love and have suffered a heartbreak. The lead couple’s chemistry is completely unmissable.

Right before the trailer ends, Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, who were seen in the season one and two of ‘Broken But Beautiful’ appear in a cameo. The trailer will definitely leave you intrigued and craving for more.

Agastya’s fans have already bombarded the comment section and went on comparing the Bigg Boss 13 winner to Shahid Kapoor from ‘Kabir Singh.’

‘Broken But Beautiful season 3’ will start streaming on ALTBalaji from May 29, 2021.