'Christmas Day belongs to Ammuma', quips Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan on his bond with grandmother

New Delhi: The glamorous icon, model-actress Malaika Arora's much-awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar titled 'Moving In With Malaika' is making the right kind of noise. Fans have got access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials' created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora. 'Moving In With Malaika' is a series which is streaming now (Monday-Thursday).

Visiting our grandmother’s house has always been the best escape for most of us. Malaika Arora’s young and handsome son, Arhaan Khan too loves spending his winter break with his dear Ammuma (nani). In the latest episode of Moving in with Malaika, Arhaan Khan opens up about the special bond he shares with his grandmother.

Talking about his love for his grandmother Arhaan says, "I made a promise to Ammuma that every winter break I'm back here because Christmas day belongs to her. I will make sure I'm back for it no matter what. Amummas food is the best in the world, the tastiest food I've ever eaten I'll continue to eat I've been travelling the world right now but I still say amma's food is the best food."

