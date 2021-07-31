Chutzpah star Diksha Singh opens up on kissing scene with Kshitij Chauhan, says 'director told us to spend some time together'!

New Delhi: Actress Diksha Singh left a mark on viewers when she made her debut in the SonyLIV series Chutzpah this year. She started with a bang and nailed her role as Neena in the show that explores the dark side of social media. In a recent interview, she spoke about a scene that was particularly challenging for her as a debut actor - a kissing scene with her co-star Kshitij Chauhan.

She revealed that she was very nervous about the kissing part as it was very new to her. The director of the show Simarpreet Singh advised her to spend some time with her co-star so that she can build a rapport with him and feel comfortable. This, she said, helped her and after a couple of retakes, the duo had nailed the scene.

She told India.com, "I was quite nervous knowing that I had to perform a kissing scene right in my debut web show,” informs Diksha, elaborating, “It was a very new thing for me to do and that too on day one of the shoot. The idea was to make it look very natural and spontaneous. When I informed the show’s director Simarpreet that I am super conscious about the scene, he was kind enough to understand my concern and suggested me and Kshitij to spend some time together and make ourselves comfortable since he was also a little nervous. After a few retakes, the shot was okayed."

Speaking about the show, Diksha called her character extremely layered and is glad to have gotten the opportunity to play her. "Neena is a layered character and I am happy to have got an opportunity to portray a performance-oriented character in my debut web show. I consider Neena as a superhero, as she does her job in the show effortlessly," she added.

Apart from Diksha Singh, the modern show also stars Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kshitij Chauhan, and others. It had released on 23 July 2021 on SonyLIV.