Chutzpah trailer

Varun Sharma-Manjot Singh's web series ‘Chutzpah’ trailer released, here's when it will stream online - Watch

An out-and-out entertainer, ‘Chutzpah’ will premiere soon on an OTT giant platform.

Varun Sharma-Manjot Singh&#039;s web series ‘Chutzpah’ trailer released, here&#039;s when it will stream online - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Web show still

New Delhi: The trailer of the upcoming web show ‘Chutzpah' is out and it looks intriguing. Featuring Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan amongst others, ‘Chutzpah’ gives a sneak peek into the digital transformation of human identity in today’s era. 

The plot moves like a slice of cake, layered with 5 differently flavoured stories tied together with the fine cream called 'the internet'. Showcasing the power of the web world, the digital show highlights the overwhelming influence it wields over the youth of today. 

Speaking about the show, Varun Sharma shared, “The world of internet and social media has become an integral part of life, to the extent that people even switch personalities to seek validation. I am excited to make my OTT debut with a fantastic entertainer like Chutzpah.”

Varun’s co-star Manjot Singh adds, “It’s an interesting and thoroughly entertaining story revolving around five individuals who are connected by one story through the medium of the Internet. I am certain that it will take us back to some of our chutzpah moments of our lives. I had a whale of a time reuniting with my Fukrey gang and we are ready to create the same madness all over again.”

An out-and-out entertainer, ‘Chutzpah’ will premiere on SonyLIV from 23rd July. 

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba have written the show around the weird and wild universe of the web. 

The show is created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by Simarpreet Singh.

 

 

 

