New Delhi: 'Crash Course,' a web series on Amazon Prime Video, has been making waves because of its relatable content. The plot revolves around a student's life and major coaching institutes that play an important role in enrolling aspirants, which puts their careers at stake.

The project stars veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who will be seen playing a significant role in the show and who encountered a circumstance similar to his web series in real life. While talking aout his recent experience he shared, "recently my daughter called me up and informed that she has stopped her college few days after she called up again and told me that her ex vice principal informed her that she not only topped the college but topped the University. She will always be my baby princess. I never imposed any compulsions. My only point is you give your best and work hard."

The TVF series 'The Kota Factory' was a popular recent example of a successful show tackling comparable topics that received a lot of affection from the fans and was equally praised by the critics. The limited series, which is currently in its second season, was created by Raghav Subbu and written by Saurabh Khanna.

The web series is helmed by director Vijay Maurya and the plot of the series has been written by Manish Hariprasad. Owlet Films is the production house backing up the project. It has a cast like Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, and Pranay Pachauri, in pivotal roles and it will be premiere on August 05, 2022.