Delhi Crime Season 2 audience review: 'Brilliant' Shefali Shah floors netizens

Delhi Crime Season 2 review: features Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Aakash Dahiya, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Denzil Smith, Yashaswini Dayama and Avijit Dutt in pivotal parts. It has been directed by Tanuj Chopra. 

Last Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

New Delhi: The very talented actress Shefali Shah has won the hearts of the millions with her character of a tough cop Vartika Chaturvedi in her crime drama streaming television series Delhi Crime. After giving a mindblowing performance in Human and Jalsa, the actress kick-started the year with success and went on to give yet another blockbuster with Darlings and now that Delhi Crime 2 has been released, she is unstoppable. 

Shefali Shah has time and again served her audiences with spectacular performances. With the release of the highly anticipated second season of Delhi Crime, we can certainly say that Shefali has again proved her mettle as an actor in the series yet again! 

Now the netizens are constantly praising the actress for her noteworthy performance and how! 

Delhi Crime Season 2 features Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Aakash Dahiya, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Denzil Smith, Yashaswini Dayama and Avijit Dutt in pivotal parts. It has been directed by Tanuj Chopra. 

On the work front, other than Delhi Crime 2, the actress will be seen in Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

 

