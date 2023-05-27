Epic Showdown: When 'Mirzapur' Munna Tripathi Meets 'Dahaad' Sinister Villain Anand Swarnkar - Watch

New Delhi: Two of the biggest criminal minds of the Prime Video universe come together for an epic showdown in a video dropped by the streaming service.

On one hand, there is the notorious future king of Mirzapur - Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), while on the other hand, there is the creepy villain of Dahaad, Anand Swarnkar (Vijay Varma). In an interesting turn of events, the two bad guys come face-to-face, as Munna tries to get under the skin of Anand, grilling and accusing him of being the mastermind behind 28 missing women. While Munna continues to dig deeper, Anand keeps his usual calming persona till the very end.

However, as the video ends, Anand changes his demeanor and like a chameleon showcases the other color of his personality, leaving fans wondering… who is the bigger villain.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as executive producers. The 8-episode series is streaming exclusively on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.