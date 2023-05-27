Excited For IPL Finale Tomorrow? Binge-Watch These Engaging Series To Satiate Your Cricket Cravings

New Delhi: With the anticipation reaching its peak, the stage is set for the grand finale of IPL 2023, scheduled for Sunday, May 28th. But before you witness the clash of the Titans, why not indulge in some exhilarating cricket-based series that will leave you craving for more?

Here's a list of five gripping series and audio series that will ignite your passion for the game and set your pulse racing. From thrilling matches to behind-the-scenes drama, these series encapsulate the essence of cricket and promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and let the cricketing extravaganza begin.

Inside Edge

Inside Edge on Prime Video takes you behind the scenes of the glamorous cricket world, revealing the gritty truth beneath the surface. With a captivating storyline centered around the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise, this fictional series exposes the intertwining realms of money, power, and politics in sports.

Cover Drive

Cover Drive is a must-listen audio series that takes you on an emotional journey through the world of cricket. Meet 13-year-old Sooraj, a passionate cricket lover with a dream to join the Indian Cricket Team. But his path is riddled with challenges.

Selection Day

Selection Day on Netflix hits a six with its heartfelt story of dreams, family, and the game of cricket. It revolves around a determined father who pushes his two sons to excel in the sport. While one son embraces the passion, the other treads a different path.

Roar of the Lion Dhoni

Roar of the Lion Dhoni on Disney+Hotstar is a phenomenal docu-series that chronicles the inspiring journey of the Chennai Super Kings in their comeback to the Indian Premier League in 2018 after a two-year ban. Led by the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the series provides an intimate and candid look into his life and the challenges he faced during the darkest phase of his career.

Sixer

Sixer is a cricket series that packs a punch! Watch as a diverse bunch of players unite for an ultimate goal: winning a local tournament. From quirky characters to intense matches, this web series delivers excitement in every over.