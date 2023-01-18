Exclusive: ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ actor Chandan Roy opens up on playing an IT expert in the show, says, ‘My role is to build...’

New Delhi: After performances in series like ‘Panchayat’ and ‘Hostel Daze’, actor Chandan Roy is back with Zee5 web series ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ which is all set to premiere on January 26 this year. The show stars Regina Cassandra and Barun Sobti in the lead roles, while Chandan plays the role of a hacker in the film.

During an exclusive chat with us, Chandan spoke about his character, the experience of playing an IT expert and what were his takeaways from the role.

When asked about his character from the series, Chandan Roy said, “My character in the series ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ is based on a hacker from a tiny hamlet. The team created the character in accordance with the director's specifications and he comes from a lower middle-class household. In this project, my role is essentially to build or maintain the back lobby for our front-line armed forces.”

The actor also talked about his experience of playing an IT expert, “It was nice since I had no prior experience playing this role, but I still learned a lot from the shoots. Additionally, I had a few minor challenges with this character since I had to learn several new concepts and methods along the course of this project. However, I must admit that it was an excellent acting lesson. An actor always portrays several personas, and the uniqueness of this is a result of his earlier work. I consider myself fortunate to have received an IT expert for this series from a new viewpoint.”

When asked if he got to learn anything more about tech from this role, he said, “As I said before, I was not aware, but I must admit that this endeavor taught me some new concepts and methods. As an actor, it is his responsibility to portray the character with fresh subtlety, and this series provided me with the exact experience I was hoping for.”

Watch the trailer here

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke also stars Sumeet Vyas, Gayathri Shanker, Deepika Amin and Sandeep Dhabale, among others. It is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji.