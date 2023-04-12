topStoriesenglish2594147
Exclusive: Jaideep Ahlawat Wraps Up Shooting Of Paatal Lok In Delhi

Acclaimed and celebrated as one of the most critically appreciated actors of the Hindi entertainment industry, Jaideep Ahlawat has treated the audience with memorable roles through the journey of his career over the years. 

Apr 12, 2023

New Delhi: After the ground breaking success of season one, Jaideep Ahlawat's 'Paatal Lok' is all set for Season 2, as the actor has already begun his shoot and wrapped the schedule in Delhi recently.

Reviving the much-loved and appreciated character of Hathiram Choudhary in the second season of 'Paatal Lok', Jaideep Ahlawat had been shooting for the show post the release of An Action Hero, and wrapped the Delhi schedule recently. Earlier last year, Amazon Prime Video announced the second season of Paatal Lok through their slate reveal. 

A source close to the development shares, “Jaideep had been shooting for Paatal Lok soon after the release of An Action Hero. Recently he wrapped a month long schedule in Noida, Delhi.” 

Looking forward to the release of Kareena Kapoor co-starrer The Devotion of Suspect X, Jaideep Ahlawat has an interesting slate of projects ahead.

