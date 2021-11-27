हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 teaser promises double the drama, twice the spice!

The reality TV series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2' featuring celebrities Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey has begun filming.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 teaser promises double the drama, twice the spice!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Make room for the ladies! Glamour divas Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey are coming back with the second season of their hit Netflix reality series `Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives`.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Neelam Kothari, jewellery designer, actor and the better half of actor Samir Soni, posted a clip, announcing that the bold and fabulous ladies have started filming for the second season of the series.

She added the caption, "We`re coming back to your screens! Season 2 of the `Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives` is now filming! I`m sooo excited!!!!"

 

The sneak peek promises that the second season will be packed with twice the drama, twice the spice, and twice the fashion!

The classy and sassy women -- actors Sohail Khan`s wife Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor`s wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey`s wife Bhavana Pandey, and Samir Soni`s wife Neelam Kothari, are coming together once again to give us a peek into their years of friendship, their families, their drool-worthy vacations and a lot more.

Now filming, Dharma Productions` `Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2` is coming soon only on Netflix.

