Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 teaser promises double the drama, twice the spice!

New Delhi: Make room for the ladies! Glamour divas Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey are coming back with the second season of their hit Netflix reality series `Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives`.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Neelam Kothari, jewellery designer, actor and the better half of actor Samir Soni, posted a clip, announcing that the bold and fabulous ladies have started filming for the second season of the series.

She added the caption, "We`re coming back to your screens! Season 2 of the `Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives` is now filming! I`m sooo excited!!!!"

The sneak peek promises that the second season will be packed with twice the drama, twice the spice, and twice the fashion!

The classy and sassy women -- actors Sohail Khan`s wife Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor`s wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey`s wife Bhavana Pandey, and Samir Soni`s wife Neelam Kothari, are coming together once again to give us a peek into their years of friendship, their families, their drool-worthy vacations and a lot more.

Now filming, Dharma Productions` `Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2` is coming soon only on Netflix.

