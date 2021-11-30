Ravi Shastri backs new captain in Inside Edge Season 3, says 'bohot josh layega team mei' - Watch

New Delhi: One of the highly anticipated shows Inside Edge Season 3 is about to premiere on December 3, 2021, and guess what? We have Former coach and Indian cricket player Ravi Shastri spilling some beans about the new captain Vayu Raghavan.

Inside Edge Season 3 is created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting December 3, 2021.

Former coach and Indian cricket player Ravi Shastri shared his views on the newest captain on board. Talking about the young captain Vayu, he said: "I think it's a very good appointment because he's aggressive and very self-confident about his own ability. What I like most is his energy with his teammates. He enjoyed another players performance when he was out there, and that's one of the main qualities of a captain. You got to be able to take your team along with you. Bohot Josh laayega team mei."

Seems like Ravi Shastri is all padded up for the new innings of Amchi Mumbai’s one and only Vayu Raghavan as he is gunning for the Indian captain after his successful innings with Mumbai Mavericks in the show.

Created by Karan Anshuman, Season 3 of the hit show stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial.

The stakes are higher in Season 3, as ‘the game behind the game’ becomes more intriguing and a personal vendetta takes the centre stage.