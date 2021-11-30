हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri backs new captain in Inside Edge Season 3, says 'bohot josh layega team mei' - Watch

Inside Edge Season 3 is created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting December 3, 2021.

Ravi Shastri backs new captain in Inside Edge Season 3, says &#039;bohot josh layega team mei&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Ravi Shastri Web show still

New Delhi: One of the highly anticipated shows Inside Edge Season 3 is about to premiere on December 3, 2021, and guess what? We have Former coach and Indian cricket player Ravi Shastri spilling some beans about the new captain Vayu Raghavan. 

Inside Edge Season 3 is created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting December 3, 2021.

Former coach and Indian cricket player Ravi Shastri shared his views on the newest captain on board. Talking about the young captain Vayu, he said: "I think it's a very good appointment because he's aggressive and very self-confident about his own ability. What I like most is his energy with his teammates. He enjoyed another players performance when he was out there, and that's one of the main qualities of a captain. You got to be able to take your team along with you. Bohot Josh laayega team mei."

Seems like Ravi Shastri is all padded up for the new innings of Amchi Mumbai’s one and only Vayu Raghavan as he is gunning for the Indian captain after his successful innings with Mumbai Mavericks in the show.

Created by Karan Anshuman, Season 3 of the hit show stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial.

The stakes are higher in Season 3, as ‘the game behind the game’ becomes more intriguing and a personal vendetta takes the centre stage. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ravi ShastriInside Edge Season 3Team IndiaNew captainCricketAmazon Prime Video
Next
Story

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 teaser promises double the drama, twice the spice!

Must Watch

PT12M45S

Floods, rains, snowfall disrupt life of common people