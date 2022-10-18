Four More Shots Please Season 3: This year's hottest party anthem ‘Full Dope’ rap song is here - Watch

New Delhi: This year's hottest party anthem is here with Prime Video's 'Full Dope', the first single from the upcoming series Four More Shots Please, which will launch on October 21, 2022. The music video, created in collaboration with rapper Raftaar, features the sassy, unapologetic and fierce Four More Shots Please! girls, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J. Rapping, cool beats, and powerful lyrics by Parth Parekh and Mikey McCleary power up the songs written by Kaptaab Saab and Dilin.

“I've really enjoyed collaborating for the rap song 'Full Dope' created for the upcoming season of Four More Shots Please. There was a real sense of thrill and excitement in the rap. It captured the overall theme and feel of the show perfectly. Whether on the dance floor or at home, audiences will feel its power” said rapper Raftaar.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, directed by Joyeeta Patpatia, and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, the much-awaited Amazon Original will pick up from the dramatic note on which the second season ended, bringing back to screens the lives of four unapologetically flawed women who live, love, blunder, and discover what continues to make them tick through their forever friendship in the city of Mumbai.

Featuring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in lead roles, Season 3 will see Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh and Samir Kochhar reprising their respective roles, whereas Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh will be joining the well-acclaimed Amazon Original this new season.