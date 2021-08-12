Four More Shots Please! to Vidya Balan's Sherni - A list of female-empowering stories on OTT

New Delhi: The digital OTT giant Amazon Prime Video has a strong palette of women-oriented narratives, inspiring the female populace and setting new benchmarks. From the upcoming release ‘Cinderella’ to Vidya Balan's ‘Sherni’, ‘Four More Shots Please’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ among others, there's a pool of such content.

Take a look at a list of shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video that present a female-oriented storyline in 2021:

Cinderella

One of the most shining examples of a strong women-centric narrative from the house of Amazon Prime Video is their highly-anticipated movie, ‘Cinderella’. The new narrative of ‘Cinderella’ has taken the viewers by surprise. Featuring Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan, this new-age fairytale is scheduled to release this September 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

Sherni

Headlined by the versatile actress Vidya Balan, ‘Sherni’ showcased an upright Forest officer’s task to resolve man-animal conflict, and is an ode to countless women who navigate their way and overcome several challenges, sometimes even without making any noise.

Four More Shots Please!

Revolving around the lives of four young urban Indian women effortlessly portrayed by Sayani Gupta, Bani Ja, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo, the first two seasons of the comedy, drama and romance series was anchored in the unceasing friendship between the four women.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

A woman in the 1950s finds her way into a male-dominated profession after her husband cheats on her. Starring Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub and Zachary Levi, the show features the story of Midge Maisel who lands into trouble several times for her stand-up comics and her outspoken behaviour.