Get ready to binge-watch all the episodes of the award-winning series 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 8, deets inside

New Delhi: Brooklyn Nine-Nine has taken the viewers by storm ever since its inception. To celebrate the 9-year anniversary of the show, Comedy Central presents the Indian Television Premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 on 17th September, Saturday 1 pm onwards, when fans can binge-watch the entire season in one day.

Post that, the show will air as a re-run with 2 episodes back-to-back from 19th September onwards, Monday to Friday 9 pm.

Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the show stars Golden Globe winner Andy Samberg and Emmy Award winner Andre Braugher. This police procedural sitcom revolves around the day-to-day happenings in the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn.

In Season 8 of the show, watch as Jake Peralta and the squad deal with the drastic change in their lives brought about by the pandemic and protests by the people against the police in the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter movement. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a show loved by many and has received some prominent awards such as the Critics’ Choice Television Award in 2016, Golden Globe for Best Television Series in 2014, and more.

Watch as the cast takes one final bow as they say ciao to the characters brought to life by Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissaa Fumero, Chelsea Peretti, Andre Braugher, and Joe Lo Truglio. All 10 episodes of season eight will be beamed/telecasted on Comedy Central.

Tune in to Comedy Central to binge-watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 on 17th September, Saturday, 1:00 pm onwards

Watch the re-run of the beloved show Brooklyn Nine-Nine from 19th September, Monday to Friday, at 9:00 pm featuring two episodes back-to-back.