New Delhi: TVF(The Viral Fever) remains a pioneering content creator today. It is known for its engaging and entertaining content which made them a household name. TVF has continued to deliver groundbreaking content that resonates with the audiences and one among them is light-hearted family entertainer 'Gullak'.

\In an exciting development, TVF has announced the fourth season of their beloved show 'Gullak', making it the first Indian web series to reach four seasons. This milestone highlights TVF's boundary-pushing approach, setting a trend for future Indian shows. Yesterday, The Viral Fever teased audiences with this major announcement. Created and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, the light-hearted family entertainer stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar, who return as the Mishra family with an even more compelling and entertaining narrative.

Taking to social media, TVF announced the fourth season

The caption says,"Mishra Parivar ke ghar ke naye kisse dekhne ke liye ho jaiye taiyar!

#Gullak Season 4 Streaming Soon Exclusively on Sony LIV''.

More About TVF(The Viral Fever)

This is indeed the biggest announcement, as for the first time, an Indian web series has been renewed for the fourth season, the previous three seasons of 'Gullak', which premiered on Sony LIV, enjoyed immense success among audiences. Since the announcement, excitement has been buzzing among fans.

In addition to this milestone, TVF’s first weekly show, ‘Very Parivarik’ has garnered widespread acclaim. Recently they announced 'Panchayat Season 3’. Their first Kannada film,’ Powder’, and a new season of 'Sisters', sparking further interest.

However, the release date for Gullak season four is yet to be announced.