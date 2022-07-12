Have you watched the new version of 'Insane' by AP Dhillon with a twist?

New Delhi: A special video featuring Indian-Canadian singer A.P. Dhillon`s popular track `Insane` fused with the OTT series `The Boys`, was released on Monday. A P Dhillon, who features in the special video perfectly encapsulated the madness of `The Boys`.

Describing his love for the show, A.P. Dhillon said, "I have been a fan of `The Boys` ever since the show dropped and this season has been like no other. Never a dull moment with this one."

"I jumped at the opportunity of collaborating for Prime Video`s action-packed show ahead of its epic finale. Given the perfect fit with our song `Insane` I know all the fans of the show will appreciate the recreation."

The makers of the series, which saw its season 3 finale getting dropped on July 8, collaborated with A.P. Dhillon to celebrate Season 3 by recreating his famous song.

`The Boys` has already been renewed for a season 4 and the previous seasons are available to stream on Prime Video.

Live TV