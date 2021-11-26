Hiccups and Hookups review: Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbbar steal hearts in hilarious web series

OTT platform: Lionsgate Play

Cast: Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, Shinnova, Meiyang Chang, Meera Chopra

Director: Kunal Kohli

Ratings: 3/5

Lionsgate’s first Indian web series ‘Hiccups & Hookups’, directed by Kunal Kohli, is a fun comedy that captures the thrills and chills of modern dating.

Lara Dutta plays Vasudha Rao, a 39-year-old divorcee actively on the lookout for ‘fun with a capital F’.

After she decided to call it quits with her cheating husband, Vasu re-enters the dating world after 20 long years but a lot has changed since then. However, she has her charming, at times reliable younger brother Akhil Rao, played by Pratiek Babbar, by her side.

Akhil is suave, witty and co-founder of a dating app Kechup, which he openly calls a sham but cannot stop using much like most dating app users.

Although at times, he intentionally puts his sister Vasu in embarrassing situations leading to sticky but hilarious circumstances, he's always there to pick her up when she's down and weary.

For this reason, Prateik and Lara’s sibling bond is quite remarkable in the show. It’s heartwarming, funny and realistic which makes it such a pleasure to watch.

Apart from Prateik, Lara can count on her work bestie Fatima aka Fatty, played by Meera Chopra, to encourage her to bring out her wild side and go for sexual escapades.

Shinnova, who plays Lara Dutta’s 18-year-old daughter Kay, is a college student curious to explore the realm of sexuality.

She is laidback and shares a close relationship with her ‘mamu’ and mom, and is totally not afraid to ask for what she wants.

Writer Indira Bisht has wonderfully added depth to every character, effectively engrossing viewers into the show from the first episode itself.

Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova have brilliantly brought to life the reality of modern relationships and it's refreshing to see how differently their characters tackle the quest of finding love.

The dating world is a struggle of painful first dates, dry dating app conversations and awkward hookups but this trio is brave enough to step into the battlefield, again and again, hoping to find ‘the one’.

Set in Bengaluru, the web series ‘Hiccups & Hookups’ is true to its name and a must-watch ode to modern dating. The series, which released on November 26, is currently streaming on Lionsgate Play platform.

Live TV