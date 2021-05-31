Prateik Babbar lacks patience when it comes to reading

Mumbai: Actor Prateik Babbar has confessed he lacks patience when it comes to reading books.

Prateik said this while promoting author Durjoy Dutta's latest audiobook "The Last Girl To Fall In Love", along with actress Rasika Dugal. The two actors have lent their voices to the audiobook.

"I would prefer listening to a book because I literally have no patience with reading books. So, if I sit down to read a book maybe it will take days or weeks. Whereas to listen to an audiobook, you finish listening to an entire book in a day or two. I think it is less time consuming," Prateik told IANS.

"The Last Girl To Fall In Love" imagines a world where women reign supreme. They write the rules and men follow them. Times have changed and the world has eroded into a gender revolution.

On the Bollywood front, Prateik will next be seen in the films "Brahmastra" and "Bachchan Pandey". His new audiobook is available on Audible.