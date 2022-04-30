हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Home Shanti

Home Shanti: Manoj Pahwa recalls THIS similarity between real and reel life during shoot

Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak's family-comedy web series 'Home Shanti' is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 6.

Home Shanti: Manoj Pahwa recalls THIS similarity between real and reel life during shoot
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: We all are aware that actors are busy with different shoots round the clock, leaving them with little time for themselves. Once in a while it so happens that actors have a moment of happiness which coincides with their reel and real life!

A similar incident happened with Manoj Pahwa who stars in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming series Home Shanti. The veteran actor was pleasantly surprised with the turn of events.

 

Manoh Pahwa shared, “When we were shooting for Home Shanti, I was in the process of building my own home as well. There was a sequence wherein we talked about getting the plot cleared to start work, and on the other hand I had also purchased a small plot in Badlapur and the same work was ongoing. I was thinking that the same thing is happening with me, I have to visit the plot and get the Bhoomi Pujan done and all. So in a way, the same thing is happening with me for what we were shooting for Home Shanti. It was truly a happy moment.”

Hotstar Specials presents Home Shanti offers viewers a warm hug with its storyline surrounding the lovably chaotic lives of a comic Hindi newspaper columnist, Umesh Joshi, his stoic retired government school vice-principal wife, Sarla Joshi, and their 22 and 16-year-old children, Jigyasa Joshi and Naman Joshi.

It traces the journey of this non-descript middle-class family of Dehradun, offering a heartfelt story that is generic, yet specific to all who one day aspire to build their own homes.

Home Shanti is a joyful watch that explores the relationship between parents and siblings and how they strengthen in the face of adversaries.

Penned by writers Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna. Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 6th May. 

Hotstar Specials presents Home Shanti offers viewers a warm hug with its storyline surrounding the lovably chaotic lives of a comic Hindi newspaper columnist, Umesh Joshi, his stoic retired government school vice-principal wife, Sarla Joshi, and their 22 and 16-year-old children, Jigyasa Joshi and Naman Joshi.

It traces the journey of this non-descript middle-class family of Dehradun, offering a heartfelt story that is generic, yet specific to all who one day aspire to build their own homes.

Home Shanti is a joyful watch that explores the relationship between parents and siblings and how they strengthen the face of adversaries.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Home ShantiHome Shanti web seriesdisney+ hotstarHome Shanti showsupriya pathakManoj Pahwa
Next
Story

Oscar-nominated docudrama ‘FLEE’ available on ZEE5

Must Watch

PT7M3S

CM Bhagwant Mann termed the Patiala violence as a fight between two political parties.