Hostel Daze Season 3 teaser: Fans get emotional as Raju Srivastava appears for the last time- Watch

New Delhi: Bringing back the fun, drama and comedy, ‘Hostel Daze’ is coming back with yet another season to entertain the viewers and give audiences a peek into the life at Indian colleges. Keeping the excitement alive among the viewers, Prime Video unveiled the teaser of the newest season of this series. The teaser showcased the amazing star cast of the show which consists of Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta and Utsav Sarkar as the six friends.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Prime Video captioned it as, “triple dose of dosti, dillagi, and dorm-room drama coming your way this november!”

Fans of the show went emotional as they caught a glimpse of late comedian Raju Srivastava who passed away on September 21 this year while undergoing treatment in AIIMS after suffering a heart attack.“Late raju ji ko dekh ke acha lga...,” commented one user. "Raju Bhaiya," added another fan with a heart emoji. Fans also missed one crucial character from the teaser who is Adarsh Gourav’s ‘DOPA’. “Where is dopa...?” asked one fan. “Excited! But someone seems to be missing in the show,” added another fan.

Watch the teaser here

Hostel Daze captures the lives of six college students and how they deal with their hostel life. Full of clashes and debacles inherent to hostel life, the series depicts the journey that every hosteler goes through. The third season dives deeper into the lives of these six friends who try to tackle the mid-life crisis they face in the third year of college. While they put their best foot forward to balance friendship, college life, studies and the changing dynamics, making for an entertaining season.

Amplifying the thrill, comedy and drama three folds, Hostel Daze Season 3 is created by The Viral Fever (TVF) & directed by Abhinav Anand, Hostel Daze Season 3 will premiere on November 16 on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.