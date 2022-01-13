Human: Five reasons to binge Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari's web series this weekend!

New Delhi: With the plethora of releases on OTT, what makes 'Human' the best choice for a viewing? Disney+ Hotstar for the first time ever is bringing forth a gripping narrative that will bring viewers to the edge of their seats!

We list down 5 reasons why Hotstar Specials ‘Human’ needs to be on your watchlist this weekend!

The Unique Plot - Human is a story that centres around human clinical drug trials, a topic hitherto never explored before. A suspense thriller that delves deep into a world which people are unaware of! A complete eye-opener.

Shefali Shah - National Award Winner Shefali Shah steps into the layered role of Dr Gauri Nath and in her own words, this has been the most complex role she has ever played. All the more reason to watch the series!

Kirti Kulhari - For the first time ever, multi-faceted actor Kirti Kulhari is essaying the role of a doctor. The trailer gave a brief glimpse of her role and has only left us wanting more!

Vipul Amrutlal Shah & Mozez Singh - With the power-packed direction of Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the 10 episode series is sure to blow our minds away. The directors have put together an impactful narrative that touches upon different aspects of human character.

Ensemble Star Cast - Along with Shefali & Kirti, Human boasts of a stellar star cast comprising Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa amongst others who are sure to impress all of us with their acting prowess.

Starring actors Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, Human will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 14th January 2022 onwards.