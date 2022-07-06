NewsWeb Series
MODERN LOVE HYDERABAD

"It was easy for me to play Mehrunisa and it's nothing to do with lockdown," says Revathy on her character in Modern Love Hyderabad

Modern Love Hyderabad is produced by Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner and the episodes are directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 04:37 PM IST

Trending Photos

New Delhi: The trailer of Modern Love Hyderabad has kept the anticipation intact while it came as the second of the three local editions of the much-loved international anthology series, Modern Love. The anthology is well known for showcasing different shades of love with its stories and talented star cast. 

The series is all set for its release on July 8 with its interesting relationship stories to the audience, and one of the episodes has powerhouse performers, Revathy and Nithya Menen as the Mother and Daughter in 'My Unlikely Dream Pandemic Partner'. 

Speaking about her experience playing the role, Revathy said, "Sometimes the character are just written as mother's with a very typecast and typical feel to it which makes it common alot, but sometimes Mother really have characterization to it which makes the story count their contribution and changes the feel which this script has."

Talking further about her character, Revathy added, "She is someone whom I have played all my life, so it was easy for me to play Mehrunisa and it's nothing to do with lockdown, Nagesh told me about the character and I immediately said yes because I loved it."

Modern Love Hyderabad is produced by Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner and the episodes are directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam, and all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on the 8th of July 2022.

 

Modern Love HyderabadRevathyModern Love Hyderabad newsAmazon Prime Video

