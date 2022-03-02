Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp gets a massive 15 million views in 48 hours of launch!

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel' that streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player is finally out. The show has rocked the masses with its unique concept. Content Czarina Ekta R Kapoor has bought a trendsetter show of this generation that the audience has never seen before. This is evident by the fact that it has successfully reached 15 MN views within 48 hours of its release.

'Lock Upp' is a one-of-its-kind show, with the 16 most controversial celebrities locked in jail together with basic amenities. Ever since it has come live on February 27, 2022, the audiences are sharing their love for the show.

The celebrities, their personalities and the controversies attached to them are something the audience just can't resist watching. As the host, Kangana Ranaut in her fearless and rough avatar heats up the atmosphere.

The show has created its first milestone being the very first of its kind on digital. Just over 48 hours since its launch, the show has made its place in the heart of the audience and has started trending high on its views.

The fiery host of the show, Kangana Ranaut shares, “I am overwhelmed with the response the show has received. It’s a different show with a unique concept and I am very glad to see the viewers are pouring in all the love.”

Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla and Saisha Shinde are currently locked up in this badass jail. The audiences have just encountered the thrill it has bought with it, which is quite visible with the views that the show is getting after its release.

ALTBalaji and MX Player have live-streamed Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.

