Kareena Kapoor Khan Amps The Style Quotient In A Bright Red Dress - Pics Inside

New Delhi: Fans cannot keep calm as Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut. Bebo being Bebo, she had to do it in style. The actress posted a new set of photos from her much-awaited upcoming movie titled 'Jaane Jaan' that hits OTT on September 21. 'Jaane Jaan' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Captioning the sultry post, Bebo wrote, "Are you red-dy for it? I clearly am given my outfit choice! Super kicked to have worked with these lovely artists, @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat - expect more from this fab trio."

Excited about her first-ever film on OTT, Kareena said in a statement, "I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project. After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a new-comer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. Netflix has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 countries! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!"

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino. Sujoy Ghosh said, "Jaane jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long long time. From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully the audience will love it as much as we do.”