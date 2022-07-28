NewsWeb Series
Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday calls rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur ‘hot’, ditches question on ex Ishaan Khatter

According to rumour mills, after breaking up with Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Pnaday has started dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday spilled some hot tea in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 in which she featured along with her ‘Liger’ co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

Karan Johar, makes the duo walk the talk surrounding heart, career and working with each other. Ananya takes the conversation further with her direct and some not-so-direct revelation about her love life and interests.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I am the most indiscreet person on this planet,” said Ananya. However, when notoriously quizzed about her last relationship with Ishaan Khatter and dating rumors with Kartik Aaryan, she eloquently denied dwelling in the past. Her cryptic answer left her co-star and fans debating her links to the two well-known Bollywood heartthrobs.

However, it was not all disappointment for the fashion diva who did let viewers know about her newest crush, when she revealed "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot"!

Even temptations of manifestations coming true on the Koffee With Karan couch could not coax Ananya out of her shell to reveal her current love interest. Karan Johar finally hung his boots, saying, “Trust me, this doll can have a ball.” 

According to rumour mills, after breaking up with Ishaan Khatter, Ananya has started dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

'Koffee with Karan Season 7' airs exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

