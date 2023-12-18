Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty Create Chaos With Their Humour

New Delhi: The beloved couch is back with its most loved and versatile host Karan Johar as Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan returns for season 8. To spice up your life and bring you closer to your favorite stars, this time the conversations will be edgier, crazier and candid with no room to escape. Dropping new episodes every Thursday exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers will be on a whirlwind journey of getting up close and personal with celebrities. So why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan season 8.

In the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan, as film industry’s powerhouse duo /the most dynamic actor - director duo, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty command the spotlight and unleash unlimited candid revelations on the iconic koffee couch. Embarking on a nostalgic trip to the 90’s, the dynamic actor-director pair peels back the layers of this lasting friendship, offering viewers a peek behind the scenes. These two gentlemen are the perfect brew of wit , humour and unfiltered insights, as they craft an unforgettable episode. "

Talking about working with the high volatile Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty said, “He has a different energy all together” Adding to it Karan Johar said, “He is the complete opposite of you Ajay, how do you handle that?”

Sassy as always, Ajay Devgn answered, “I shut him up or I shut my ears” During the iconic segment of rapid fire, Karan Johar asked, “Ajay is not spotted at parties because?”

Ajay Devgn replied, “I am not called anymore!” To this, “Never papped at the airport because?” Karan Johar added

Ajay Devgn said, “I don't call them.”