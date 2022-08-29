New Delhi: Karan Johar has shared the first trailer for the upcoming ninth episode of Koffee With Karan that features Kriti Sanon along with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. In the episode, the actors who made their debut together will discuss their Bollywood journey, getting rejected at the auditions and their personal rapport.



Karan Johar shared the promo on Instagram and wrote, "Lots of heropanti, flipping conversations and giggles on this episode with this duo! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 9 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar. @DisneyPlusHS @iTIGERSHROFF @kritisanon (sic)."



In the upcoming episode, Karan can be seen asking Kriti about getting rejected at various auditions before landing her debut film ‘Heropanti’ opposite Tiger Shroff in 2014. Kriti revealed she also auditioned for Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’.



“You know my first audition was actually for Student of the Year.” Karan replied with an ‘oops’.

Kriti further shared, “This was right when I had started modelling. It was my career’s very first film audition and I was asked to dance to Bahara and some scenes from Wake Up Sid. I was horrible back then”.



Karan then asked Kriti, "Did you get upset when Tiger didn't make any kind of advance on you?" To this, Tiger Shroff quickly responded, "She was already taken." Kriti hits back and says, "You know what? I wouldn't date him. He flips too much."

Koffee With Karan season 7 streams every Thursday at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar.