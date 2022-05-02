हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lock Upp

Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi cries in front of Kangana Ranaut talking about not being able to get pregnant

Payal Rohatgi says, "I think every woman after they are independent and in a stable stage, should freeze their eggs. By the time we come to a comfort stage, our body clock doesn't support us".

Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi cries in front of Kangana Ranaut talking about not being able to get pregnant

Mumbai: 'Lock Upp' contestant Payal Rohatgi revealed in the reality show that she's unable to get pregnant due to infertility issues, actress-host Kangana Ranaut supported and praised her for talking about her problem.

Payal in the show was heard saying: "I was a go-getter. I came from Ahmedabad to do something in life. I have been earning for my family since very young. I have faced many approaches but I have just focused on earning."

She said nobody advised her to get her eggs frozen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

"Doctors advise you to do different things to your face which will make you look beautiful but nobody ever told me to freeze my eggs."

She added: While chasing, I didn't realise that I will be so late that I can't become a mother. I think every woman after they are independent and in a stable stage, should freeze their eggs. By the time we come to a comfort stage, our body clock doesn't support us. We women should be more careful. At least, with a donor, they can become a mother."

The 'Dhaakad' actress also congratulated Payal on her fiance Sangram Singh proposing to her.

Kangana quipped: "Now if Sangram doesn't marry you, I will put him in Lock Upp for sure."

In March, Sangram Singh announced that he will tie the knot with Payal soon. He confirmed on Twitter that he and Payal will get married in July around his birthday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lock UppPayal RohatgiPayal Rohatgi infertilityKangana RanautJudgement day
Next
Story

Home Shanti: Manoj Pahwa recalls THIS similarity between real and reel life during shoot

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Khabren Khatakhat: Akhand Jyoti will burn in Kedarnath Dham