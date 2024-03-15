New Delhi: An actor known for his versatility and remarkable screen presence, Karan Kundrra is currently making noise for his portrayal of Sumit in the newly released Amazon miniTV series romantic thriller titled ‘Love Adhura’. Set in Munnar, the show depicts desire intertwined with deception and intrigue, introducing Nandita and Sumit (played by Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundrra), two strangers whose chance encounters lead to unexpected consequences.

Impressively, Karan Kundrra's performance in the series is receiving high praise for the sincerity and authenticity he brings to his character, resonating deeply with both critics and audiences alike.

Showering major love on him for ‘Love Adhura’, some of the early fan comments on social media read as, “Hit Hai Boss", “No words are enough for your performance it was a perfect transition from sweet, scared Sumit to revengeful Sumit. You killed it”, “Each and everything so amazing, you are looking so handsome”, ‘You did a fantastic job man! Sumit transition loved the most”, “Watched it, You nailed it”, “It’s so good, bossing like how”, “Totally loved your performance, your chemistry with Erica so good”, “Congratulations KK, you deserve it”, and “Already binged Fantastic series! Take a bow”, amongst more.

Such an outpouring of love truly showcases Karan Kundrra’s exceptional performance in the show, earning him all the applause.

‘Love Adhura’ is directed by Tanveer Bookwala and also features Saqib Ayub, Chiragg Khatri, Vivek Madaan, Abhilasha B. Poul, and Jaineeraj Rajpurohit.