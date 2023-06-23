Lust Stories 2 Sets High Expectations For An Enthralling Movie

New Delhi: 'Lust Stories 2' trailer has sparked a wave of excitement amongst entertainment lovers. With an exceptional ensemble cast comprising Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Kajol, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Kumud Mishra, Neena Gupta, and Amruta Subhash, this movie has generated palpable anticipation for its upcoming release on 29th June 2023.

Building upon the success of its Emmy-nominated predecessor, 'Lust Stories', the sequel's trailer holds a lot of promise. It offers a glimpse into the anthology brimming with exciting stories revolving around romance, sensuality, and desire. One aspect that has truly made a mark is Kajol's de-glamorized avatar! Another highlight showcased in the trailer is the sizzling chemistry between Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, hinting at an intense and passionate narrative that is sure to captivate audiences (We have been reportedly reading about some of their real-life tidbits as well!)

Furthermore, Neena Gupta's character brings a touch of humour and embarrassment with her cute moments, an uber-cool Dadi by all means! These specific moments showcased in the trailer hint at the yet-to-be-seen 'engaging' narrative of 'Lust Stories 2'!

The trailer shows a beautiful blend of different human emotions which has resonated with viewers in a different manner owing to the social media conversations post its launch.

The trailer has left the audiences craving for more, igniting a desire to delve into the intriguing narratives and witness the talented cast bring these stories to life. The combination of romance, sensuality, and desire portrayed in the trailer suggests that the movie will deliver an enthralling experience for the viewers. Directed by R. Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, the series is all set to release on Netflix on June 29, 2023.