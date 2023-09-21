'Made In Heaven' Actress Mona Singh Shares Gleeful Pics With The Cast Of Her Next 'Kaala Paani'

New Delhi: Mona Singh has left an unforgettable impression on the audience with her promising roles in 'Made In Heaven Season 2' and 'Kafas'. The actress is basking in the massive success of both the shows. Now, Singh is gearing up for her next, the much-awaited thriller show, 'Kaala Paani' which releases on October 13, 2023.

While much anticipation is surrounding the show, the makers released a small teaser yesterday, and the actress promises to give another impactworthy performance in the show. Ahead of the show's release, Mona Singh had a fun and happy reunion with the cast and crew of Kaala Paani, and the actress has shared glimpses from the same meet and greet on social media.

A happy and cheerful picture of Mona Singh with the entire cast and crew of the much-awaited 'Kaala Paani' is setting trends on the internet. The team reunites to celebrate the building of the new world they are going to create with Kaala Paani. Sharing the series of happy and joyful pictures with the cast and crew of Kaala Paani, the actress captioned,"Celebrating memories while building new".

The pictures shared by the actress have won the hearts of the fans and the netizens, and they are excited to watch Mona Singh dominating the screen with her commanding screen presence and powerful performance in 'Kaala Paani', releasing on 13th October 2023.