Maharani 2 star Sohum Shah feels overwhelmed for all the love, says, ‘I got to live that dream’

'Maharani 2' actor Sohum Shah has been getting a lot of love and appreciation for his character of Bheema Bharti in the second season. The show released on Sony LIV on 25th August and also stars Huma Qureshi in the lead. 

Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 05:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Sohum Shah has been garnering attention from the viewers for his role as politician Bheema in the latest release ‘Maharani 2’. While this is the very first time the actor is seen playing the role of a politician, it isn't surprising because the actor has often tried his hands at different characters. The roles taken up the actor have often been appreciated since the release of ‘Ship of Theseus’, ‘Talvar’, and now for his grey character in ‘Maharani 2’.  

Talking about how grateful the actor is for the response he is receiving from the audience and the critics, Sohum says “I grew up watching Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan playing larger-than-life characters and I always wanted to play such characters. When Subhash Kapoor offered me the character of Bheema Bharti in Maharani, I got to live that dream and I can never be thankful enough to him. Subhash Ji wanted to see only Bheema Bharti in flesh and blood and I really enjoyed my journey to transform Sohum Shah into Bheema Bharti. I had to put on weight, grow a beard, undergo tremendous dialect training, and let go of several projects that came my way but, in the end, I am glad that it was all worth it.” 

The actor further added, “Umashankar Singh and Nandan Singh created Bheema, a character so complex and versatile, that I am delighted to bring to life. I am grateful and overwhelmed with the love and appreciation that I have received from both audience and critics for Maharani seasons 1 & 2”. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sohum Shah has an interesting line up including ‘Sanaa’ with Radhika Madan, and ‘Dahaad’. 

