IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli misses home with Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika, stays 20 minutes away in RCB team hotel

Mumbai is second home to Virat Kohli and it’s the city where the former India captain resides these days with wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli misses home with Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika, stays 20 minutes away in RCB team hotel
RCB captain Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma. (Source: Twitter)

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has checked into the team’s bio-bubble ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The entire league phase of the IPL 2022 is taking place in Maharashtra due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Mumbai is second home to Kohli and it’s the city where the former India captain resides these days with wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. Kohli revealed that it was hard for him to stay in team hotel, just 20 minutes away from his actual home in Mumbai.  

Kohli will spend the next two-odd months inside the confines of a bio-bubble and added that he does miss home being just few miles away. Throwing light on being quarantined, Kohli said on ‘RCB Bold Diaries’, “I would have preferred not to be here (at the hotel). Because I’m in Bombay and home’s literally 20 minutes from here and you can’t go home, you can’t do anything. But it is what it is. You just got to go through whatever shows you’re left with, catch up on a couple of shows, read a book which you’re still going on with and a lot of video calls at home.” 

The former RCB skipper also shared his first thoughts on glorious 15 years with the franchise, saying, “Wow, 15! It's quite unbelievable the IPL has come this far. There’s renewed energy because I am off a lot of responsibilities and duties. And life is in a very good place. We have a child now; we have a family. For me, it’s all about just going on about life with a lot of joy and happiness and just watching our child grow. Just doing what I love, which is playing cricket.  

“My focus is so clear now, and it’s so precise what I want to do. I want to just have a lot of fun and enjoy myself on the field. And give myself fully to this team and to this franchise like I have over so many years and without any load. I’m absolutely ready,” he said. 

RCB will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday (March 27) in an evening match. 

