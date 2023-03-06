Mammootty's Crime-Drama Christopher To Release On March 9 On Amazon Prime

MUMBAI: Prime Video on Monday (March 6) announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Christopher, a Malayalam crime-action blockbuster starring legendary actor Mammootty. Produced by RD Illuminations LLP, directed by Unnikrishnan B and written by Udaykrishnan, the film features a power-packed ensemble cast including Amala Paul, Sneha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vinay Rai, Shine Tom Chacko, Remya Suresh in pivotal roles. Prime members in India and over 240 countries worldwide can stream Christopher from March 9 in Malayalam along with Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs on the service.

Set in Kerala, the film follows Christopher (played by Mammootty), a vigilante cop who is forced to work outside the law when the system fails those who need it the most. The thrilling narrative weaves across past and present situations to unravel startling truths and revelations that divulge the motives and moral bruises that shape his actions.

Speaking about Christopher's streaming premiere on Prime Video, Mammootty said, "Working on Christopher has been such an enriching experience - and sharing screen with such a wide range of talented actors. Unnikrishnan B’s vision and conviction towards the story is evident in every frame. I think the story has a global resonance as well as contemporary relevance, those who have watched the film have empathized and related to the struggles of the protagonist. I am delighted that with Prime Video, Christopher is going global and will reach a wider set of film fans across the world."

Director Unnikrishnan B added, "It was heartening to watch Christopher have a successful theatrical run, with the audience rooting for the grey characters and enjoying every action-packed scene of the film. Each and every actor in the film has put in a lot of hard work and I am glad it has paid off well. I am now excited to present this film to audiences across 240 countries and territories through Prime Video, and eagerly await their reactions. I am sure that this thrilling crime-drama will keep the audience on the edge of their seats."