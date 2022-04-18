New Delhi: Actress Mandana Karimi, who had entered Kangana Ranaut hosted ‘Lock Upp’ as a wildcard contestant has been eliminated from the show. From the time Mandana entered the show, she was seen getting into fights with all the contestants. From getting upset with Zeeshan Khan for calling her bipolar to being called a flop heroine by Azma Fallah, she has always been in the news for one or the other reason. Recently, she also got into a huge fight with Ali Merchant when he took her name after finding hair strands in the breakfast.

Mandana had earlier in the show revealed that she was in a secret relationship with a renowned filmmaker and even got pregnant with their baby. He however backed off, forcing Mandana to abort the child.

Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp' is heading towards its finale and becoming more intense and exciting for the contestants and the audience by the day. Prince Narula is supposed to enter the show as a troublemaker.

'Lock Upp' is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is available for streaming live on ALTBalaji and MX Player. It also marks Kangana Ranaut’s digital debut and her debut as a host.