Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man Season 2' trailer: Here's when Srikant Tiwari will be back!

In the new season, Family Man Srikant Tiwari aka Manoj Bajpayee is finally back with a multifaceted rendition of his most-awaited action spy thriller.

New Delhi: Classic actor Manoj Bajpayee's widely appreciated 'The Family Man' is returning with its season 2 and finally the much-delayed trailer will be hitting online soon. The Amazon Prime Video Original - The Family Man Season 2 trailer is scheduled for launch on May 19, 2021.

In the new season, Family Man Srikant Tiwari aka Manoj Bajpayee is finally back with a multifaceted rendition of his most-awaited action spy thriller. This time around, the struggle is more intense because not only is he struggling to balance his family and his ever-demanding professional life, but he also faces a new nemesis ‘Raji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni.

Watch the link here:

The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast including Padma Shree recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. 

The show also features an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal.

Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will soon launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

 

