Mirzapur 3 Fans Rave About Vijay Varma Aka Tyagi Ji And Neha Sargam Aka Saloni Bhabhi's Chemistry, Call for Season 4

The much anticipated third season of the political crime thriller series Mirzapur finally premiered on July 5. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mirzapur 3 Fans Rave About Vijay Varma Aka Tyagi Ji And Neha Sargam Aka Saloni Bhabhi's Chemistry, Call for Season 4 Pic Courtesy: Web Series Still

New Delhi: With its action-packed scenes and intense storyline, the series prompted rave reviews from the audiences. 

Vijay Verma’s performance as Shatrughan Tyagi, in particular, was widely appreciated, with fans praising his versatility and the ability to bring depth to his characters.

Fans have been taking to social media to appreciate his acting skills. His performance with one of his co-stars, Neha Sargam, who plays Saloni Bhabhi has been noted as one of the highlights of the season with people commenting, "Tyagi Ji and Saloni Bhabhi are my faves in #Mirzapur3! Here's hoping Season 4 gives us more of their intriguing story. #Mirzapur4"

Another fan eagerly ships Tyagi Ji and Saloni Bhabhi together, expressing, "Can we just talk about Tyagi Ji and Saloni Bhabhi in #Mirzapur3? Their scenes are pure gold! Can't wait for Season 4 to watch more of their chemistry. #VijayVarma’s acting is next level! #Mirzapur4"

Someone exclaimed:
"OMG, Tyagi Ji and Saloni Bhabhi's chemistry in #Mirzapur3 is on fire! Bring on Season 4 for more of their magic. #VijayVarma and #NehaSargam have such great chemistry! #Mirzapur4"

Vijay Varma's performance has undeniably made waves, portraying Tyagi as a strong and compelling character that resonates with audiences, leaving a lasting impact with each appearance on screen.

Later, Vijay Varma shared a few stills from the sets and accompanied them with a note filled with gratitude. He wrote, “Thank you for the crazy love. Mirzapur fandom is truly unparalleled.”

