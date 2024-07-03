'Mirzapur 3' To 'Civil War': Prime Video Unveils 14 Highly Anticipated Series And Movies For Prime Day 2024

New Delhi: Prime Video, unveils an exciting selection of 14 highly anticipated Indian and international series and movies in 5 languages for Prime members in the lead-up to Prime Day 2024 on 20th and 21st July. Viewers can enjoy

the highly anticipated Season 3 of the mega Indian Original series Mirzapur (Hindi) that premieres on 5th July with the battle for the throne of Mirzapur intensifying even further this season, as well as the global blockbuster Original

series The Boys (English) Season 4 has fresh episodes dropping every week up to Prime Day.

With both series available with subtitles and dubs in multiple Indian languages, customers across the length and breadth of the country can enjoy the blockbuster shows in a language of their choice.

Prime Day celebrations kicked off weeks in advance on Prime Video with highly anticipated movies and series like the documentary Federer: Twelve Final Days (English) which follows Roger Federer in the last twelve days of his

professional career, dystopian thriller Civil War (English), social drama PT Sir (Tamil), the critically acclaimed Naach Ga Ghuma (Marathi), heist comedy Gam Gam Ganesha (Telugu), historical Original series My Lady Jane

(English), direct-to-service comedy drama Sharmajee Ki Beti (Hindi), and action comedy entertainer Inga Naan Thaan Kingu (Tamil). All of these exciting movies and series are now available to watch on Prime Video.

Prime Day celebrations don’t end here as Prime Video is also set to premiere the action thriller film Garudan (Tamil), romcom Space Cadet (English), and spy comedy My Spy: The Eternal City (English).

Check Out The Full List Of Shows And Movies With Premiere Dates

The Boys (Season 4) - English - 13th June 2024 with new episodes dropping every Friday till 18th July 2024

Federer: Twelve Final Days - English - 20th June 2024

Gam Gam Ganesha - Telugu - 20th June 2024

PT Sir - Tamil - 21st June 2024

Naach Ga Ghuma - Marathi - 21st June 2024

My Lady Jane - English - 27th June 2024

Civil War - English - 28th June 2024

Sharmajee Ki Beti - Hindi - 28th June 2024

Inga Naan Thaan Kingu - Tamil - 28th June 2024

Satyabhama -Telugu - 28th June 2024

Garudan - Tamil - 3rd July 2024

Space Cadet - English -4th July 2024

Mirzapur (Season 3) - Hindi - 5th July 2024

My Spy: The Eternal City - English - 18th July 2024

That’s not all, in the lead up to Prime Day, Prime Video has also launched Crunchyroll, on Prime Video Channels, enabling customers to watch their favourite anime content via an add-on subscription for just INR 79 per month.

Amazon India returns with its much-awaited Prime Day on July 20 & 21, 2024.