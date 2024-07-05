Mirzapur Season 3 Review: One of the most-awaited web series Mirzapur Season 3 is finally here and fans can't keep calm. Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment, and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the revenge drama was high on audience expectations ever since season 3 was announced. With its premiere today on Prime Video, let's check out the fans' reactions after watching the OG thriller drama.

MIRZAPUR 3 AUDIENCE REVIEW

Watched 3 episodes of #Mirzapur Season 3. It's been boring so far, but I hope it improves. pic.twitter.com/oQPDcMfC2u July 4, 2024

MIRZAPUR Season 1>>>>>>> Season 2 and 3



Worst experience in Season 3.... no content, no story no action ..too much boring season @PrimeVideo#MirzapurS3 #Mirzapur #MirzapurOnPrime pic.twitter.com/Q4AbRvZMVL — (@sidhu_sleazy) July 4, 2024

Is it just me or have viewers found #Mirzapur3 boring, unnecessarily stretched, poorly written dialogues and what not? At this point shows of such a genre just do not care about the storyline. — Antara Chakrabarty | (@ant_taraa) July 5, 2024

The popular web-series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha.

The ten-episode series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide from 5 July, 2024.

MIRZAPUR SEASON 3 TRAILER

Set in India’s hinterland, the Mirzapur franchise has captivated millions with its gripping saga of power, revenge, ambition, politics, betrayal, deceit, and intricate family dynamics. Building on the spine-chilling climax of the previous season, the trailer for Mirzapur Season 3 takes viewers back into an intriguing, yet a dark and brutal world of crime and power in Purvanchal. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds and the creative envelope of storytelling is pushed further in the new season.