Modern Love Chennai's New Track 'Thee Inbame' Will Warm Your Heart- Watch

New Delhi: Modern Love Chennai, known for its bouquet of six profound and heartwarming love stories set in the vibrant city of Chennai, not only brings together exceptional filmmakers but also accomplishes an extraordinary musical feat. The series boasts a remarkable music album showcasing the melodies crafted by acclaimed artists like Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Sean Roldan, and G. V. Prakash.

From the captivating music album, Prime Video today unveiled the lyrical music video for the song ‘Thee Inbame’, a heartwarming track featured in the episode ‘Ninaivo Oru Paravai’ of the Amazon Original anthology series Modern Love Chennai. Composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja, with lyrics by Yugabharathi and vocals by the talented Christopher Stanley, this heartfelt song embellished with violin melodies is a testament to the series’ musical prowess.

Watch the video here

Its’ time to transport yourself into the enchanting realm of the protagonist’s love - Wamiqa Gabbi and PB as ‘Thee Inbamae’ delicately captures the mood and essence of newfound affection. With its poignant lyrics and captivating melody, this song vividly portrays the exhilarating emotions of youthful romance. So don’t think much and immerse yourself in the magical world of Modern Love Chennai and experience the beauty of ‘Thee Inbamae’.