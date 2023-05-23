topStoriesenglish2612263
NewsWeb Series
MODERN LOVE CHENNAI

Modern Love Chennai's New Track 'Thee Inbame' Will Warm Your Heart- Watch

Prime Video unveiled the lyrical music video for the song 'Thee Inbame' from the anthology 'Modern Love Chennai'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 05:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Modern Love Chennai's New Track 'Thee Inbame' Will Warm Your Heart- Watch

New Delhi: Modern Love Chennai, known for its bouquet of six profound and heartwarming love stories set in the vibrant city of Chennai, not only brings together exceptional filmmakers but also accomplishes an extraordinary musical feat. The series boasts a remarkable music album showcasing the melodies crafted by acclaimed artists like Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Sean Roldan, and G. V. Prakash.  

From the captivating music album, Prime Video today unveiled the lyrical music video for the song ‘Thee Inbame’, a heartwarming track featured in the episode ‘Ninaivo Oru Paravai’ of the Amazon Original anthology series Modern Love Chennai. Composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja, with lyrics by Yugabharathi and vocals by the talented Christopher Stanley, this heartfelt song embellished with violin melodies is a testament to the series’ musical prowess. 

Watch the video here

Its’ time to transport yourself into the enchanting realm of the protagonist’s love - Wamiqa Gabbi and PB as ‘Thee Inbamae’ delicately captures the mood and essence of newfound affection. With its poignant lyrics and captivating melody, this song vividly portrays the exhilarating emotions of youthful romance. So don’t think much and immerse yourself in the magical world of Modern Love Chennai and experience the beauty of ‘Thee Inbamae’. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818