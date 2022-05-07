हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Modern Love Mumbai

Modern Love Mumbai: Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh take to streets to spread love! - PICS

The Amazon Prime web series 'Modern Love Mumbai' stars Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh, Rushad Rana, and Pratik Gandhi in pivotal roles.

Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Mumbai is currently a love affair! With the release of  #ModernLoveMumbai coming close, the star cast of the most awaited web series is leaving no stone unturned to promote the upcoming web series.

As this Amazon Prime web series is set to explore love in all of its complex yet beautiful forms, the star cast is taking ‘love’ to the roads of Mumbai city.

 

With Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh, Rushad Rana, and Pratik Gandhi coming together to promote their upcoming web series, netizens are getting more and more elevated with each passing day. 

arshad

Recently, the star cast of #ModernLoveMumbai promoted the web series in one of the unique yet simple ways possible! Taking love on the road in a Mumbai cab couldn't be a better way of promoting a series based on local love stories. 

chitra

The Amazon Original series which is slated to release on 13th May is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy and stars a fantastic ensemble across episodes - Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, and Chitrangada Singh among others.

group

Raat Rani features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Dilip Prabhavalkar.

