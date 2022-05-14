NEW DELHI: Be it 'Dangal', 'Ludo', 'Thar' and many more, Fatima Sana Shaikh has always proved her acting phenomenal with a variety of roles that she came up with. Be it a wrestler, a Rajasthani girl or any character, the actress has always come up with a different character that stands strong as an example of her versatility and as soon as 'Modern Love Mumbai' has been released, the audience is stunned to watch Fatima's splendid performance in Shonali Bose directed 'Raat Rani'.

The actress, who played the character of 'Laali', very effortlessly exhibited the multiple emotions of self-love and is collecting all the love from the audience which is well reflected in the kind of comments netizens are showering on their social media.

A fan was seen praising Fatima as she steals the show with her splendid performance. She wrote, "A few thoughts on #ModernLoveOnPrime : 1. Fatima Sana Shaikh steals the show. 2. I am craving dimsums and stir fried noodles at midnight (oh noe, pliz help) 3. Why can't they show two men kissing on screen, or just direct it better?"

Another fan hailed her performance in the web-series and gave her full marks for her brilliant acting. "Started #ModernLoveOnPrime . It's an anthology. Watched the 1st one #RaatRani . Brilliant brilliant work by #FatimaSanaShaikh . Full marks," he wrote.

"Just watched the first episode of #ModernLoveOnPrime & my god #FatimaSanaShaikh has just nailed her career best performance so far, absolutely nailed it... it's a gem you wouldn't want to miss, absolutely brilliant!!! #RaatRani @PrimeVideoIN," a tweet read.

A fan was seen intrigued by the story of Raat Rani and called it for the women to watch. "What a wonderful story #RaatRaani Every women should have the courage to cross the flyover when facing tough situations... @fattysanashaikh #ModernLoveMumbai #ModernLoveOnPrime," she tweeted.

There are many more such applauding reviews for Fatima that have taken the internet by the storm and with such a spectacular performance now the audience will eagerly wait for her upcoming movie.

