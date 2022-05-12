New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ anthology had a special screening held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. It was a star studded affair that was attended by celebrities including Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Ritwik Bhowmik and many more. Directors Vishal Bharadwaj, Shonali Bose, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana also marked their presence at the screening.

The Mumbai chapter of the famous Amazon series ‘Modern Love’ is inspired by the famous New York Times column, that will bring home love this season with soul-stirring and uplifting stories that are rooted in the heart of the city of Mumbai.

Modern Love Mumbai is all set to release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on May 13.