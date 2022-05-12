हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Modern Love Mumbai

‘Modern Love Mumbai’ special screening: Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh and others mark attendance

Modern Love Mumbai is all set to release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on May 13.

‘Modern Love Mumbai’ special screening: Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh and others mark attendance

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ anthology had a special screening held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. It was a star studded affair that was attended by celebrities including Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Ritwik Bhowmik and many more. Directors Vishal Bharadwaj, Shonali Bose, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana also marked their presence at the screening. 

The Mumbai chapter of the famous Amazon series ‘Modern Love’ is inspired by the famous New York Times column, that will bring home love this season with soul-stirring and uplifting stories that are rooted in the heart of the city of Mumbai. 

Modern Love Mumbai is all set to release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on May 13.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Modern Love MumbaiAmazon Prime VideoModern Love Mumbai release dateArshad WarsiRanveer Brar
Next
Story

Sonali Bendre to make OTT debut with ZEE5 series 'The Broken News'

Must Watch

PT51S

Kedarnath temple darshan duration increased