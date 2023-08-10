Mona Singh's Performance In 'Made In Heaven 2' Impresses Netizens - Check Their Reactions

New Delhi: Leaving an unforgettable impression with many of her strong performances, Mona Singh has proved her mettle yet again. In her latest stint, Mona Singh donned the character of 'Bulbul'. Impressing audience and critics alike, netizens couldn't stop praising her portrayal.

The actress is playing the character of Bulbul, an auditor in the show created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti under their Tiger Baby Production House. As soon as the show was released on Amazon Prime Video, audiences started appreciating the striking performances in the show. The encouraging reviews has surely boosted the show's popularity on a wider scale.

In her theatrical releases like 3 Idiots, Laal Singh Chaddha, and the recently successful show Kafas, the talented actress captivates the audiences by giving contrasting performances and breathing life into the character she plays with her exceptional talent.

