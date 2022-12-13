topStoriesenglish
Moving In With Malaika: When Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis played the perfect prank on Malaika Arora

Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis played the perfect prank on Malaika Arora as we see in her new show 'Moving In With Malaika'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Relationships, Glamour and more. This Bollywood's iconic diva has seen it all. Captivating the hearts of millions with her stellar dance moves and spellbinding charm - The glamorous and inspirational icon Malaika Arora makes her much awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials' Moving In With Malaika. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. 

In the recent episode, audiences witnessed Bollywood choreographer Terrence Lewis and dancing queen, Norah Fatehi met our OG Chaiya Chaiya diva. Well, what happened next, set a chill down our spine and eventually left us in splits! Terrence and Norah left no stone unturned in playing the perfect prank on Malaika.  

Sharing his experience, Terrence Lewis said, “I think the prank Nora and I picked up on her was super fun. Malaika didn’t know where to look when Nora walked out. It was amazing. Also, I loved the rehearsal, there was a lot of camaraderie and Nora was being the prankster and Malaika was being the diva. So, handling the two divas together, Man,..(Whistles) there was stuff.”

See the glimpse here 

Discover a new side to Malaika Arora’s life with her maiden digital adventure only on Disney+ Hotstar every Monday to Thursday.  

