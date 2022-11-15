Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy: Zain Khan Durrani opens up about his character, says 'Harphan is a human being who...' 

New Delhi: The Ott platform Zee5 has recently released its thriller series 'Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy' which stars Zain Khan Durrani in the lead role. The actor at a recent interview talked about the series and how was it for him working his co-stars such as Barkha Bisht and Zoya Afroz.

While talking about the series,he ssaid, "eginning with Prakash sir, one thing about him I found most admirable was his dedication. The way he has developed his craft over the years and the fact that he can very freely depend on his craft is very inspiring. Being so senior, he is disciplined. He had noble set of advices to offer. One secretive thing I’d like to reveal is that he is very funny and entertaining. I don’t think anybody has ever seen that side of him because he portrays serious characters. He is someone you can chat with for hours. He has amazing stories to narrate."

He further added "Coming to Adil sir, even though I had no scenes with him, but he is someone I really look upto. He is a tremendously gifted and talented actor and very disciplined too. Both Prakash sir and Adil sir are institutions in themselves. Talking about Satyadeep, he almost became my brother on the sets. It was very easy breezy working with him. He is determined and calls acting his "hobby". That was amazing to hear. Zoya is a delight to work with. She invests so much in every scene, it feels great performing opposite her. Her dedication is second to none. She is very focused. The chemistry I share with her, Barkha is only possible because of how much they lend to their roles, their dedication and commitment is unmatched. Barkha is very well polished when it comes to acting. She can ease into any dimension any role and any scene. I like working with sincere actors who religiously give their whole and soul to the craft. Both of them helped me in executing every scene I did."



When asked about his character, he said, "Shivam sir, I consider him my teacher. A guide. I think of him as somebody I can truly turn to. I am because of how he has been towards me during the preparation of this role. His belief in me right from the first meeting has been the secret factor in lifting my spirits and self-belief too. He always believes in getting into the subtext. He used to insist that I delve into the subtext of every scene every situation. This trait of his helped me delve into the subtler aspects of Harphan."

He added, "At the end of the day, Harphan is a human being who is put in the place of a spy, who is being put in a situation where he has to be a spy so his human aspects especially at the start of his career had to be very evident. He is not a veteran, he is not a professional. However, he has a knack for it so the two have to reflect and Shivam sir helped me to translate that on-screen. He was easy, helpful and supportive in the entire journey. His approach is rehearsing before every shot where he lets you do your thing and comes in for those bits and high points where he will tell you what to hold on to and everything else just flows naturally. Just like in life too, there are certain situations which are sharp and pointed similarly in scenes there are sharp points which you keep in mind and it helps you go from point A to point B to point C."

The series was released on the 11th of November.